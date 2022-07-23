Saskatoon police investigate fatal motorcycle accident
CTV News Saskatoon Digital Journalist
Chandra Philip
Saskatoon Police are investigating after a single vehicle collision left a 53-year-old dead early Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. on July 23, 2022, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) press release.
Police responded to the collision at Spadina Crescent near 25th Street East.
A motorcycle hit a guardrail and light standard, according to SPS.
The driver was taken to Royal University Hospital and was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is expected by Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.
