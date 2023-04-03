Saskatoon police investigate parking lot confrontation caught on video

Police are investigating after a video showing a violent altercation between a driver and a parking attendant at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon after the Blades game on Sunday went viral on social media.

The video has garnered over 100,000 views on Twitter, with viewers expressing their opinions on the driver's actions.

In the video, the driver can be seen kicking, swinging at, and throwing the attendant's flashlight.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it is looking into the incident.

"We’re aware of video circulating on social media showing a physical confrontation between two parking attendants and the driver of a pickup truck," a police spokesperson said.

"At this time, we have received related reports and are continuing to investigate. No charges have been laid," SPS said.

SaskTel Centre management has stated that they are taking the situation seriously and will respect the privacy of the employees involved

Michael Scissons, who shared the video on Twitter, worked at Sask Tel Centre in the past and feels for the parking attendants who had to endure the driver's abusive behaviour.

"To say that none of us have lived in a day and age where parking and driving in a busy time has caused us some angst is ridiculous, and to react that way is, it's idiotic," Scissons said.

The game between the Blades and Regina Pats was a near sell-out, with approximately 11,000 people in attendance.