Saskatoon police investigate shooting in front of school

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon.

SPS received a report around 2:30 p.m. of a shooting in the 200 block of Northumberland Avenue, according to a police news release.

When officers arrived, officers found evidence that a gun had been fired.

SPS took a man in possession of a gun at Avenue Y and 33rd Street into custody.

No one was hurt and police continue to investigate.

The incident took place in front of a school, which was placed into lockdown as a precaution, but police don’t believe it was connected.