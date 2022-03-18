iHeartRadio

Saskatoon police investigate stabbing death

image.jpg

Saskatoon police are investigating the city's third homicide of the year.

Police say a 25-year-old woman who was stabbed in the 2700 block of Main Street East on Feb. 20 has since died of her injuries.

The woman was one of two people stabbed.

A 25-year-old man was also injured during the incident.

Police do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

 

12