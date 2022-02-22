iHeartRadio

Saskatoon police investigate weekend stabbings

Emergency crews were called Feb. 20, 2022 to a home in the 2700 block of Main Street East after two 25-year-olds, a man and a woman, were suffering from stab wounds. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)

Saskatoon police are investigating two weekend stabbings that sent two people to hospital, one with life threatening injuries, according to a news release.

Emergency crews were called early Sunday morning to a home in the 2700 block of Main Street East after two 25-year-olds, a man and a woman, were suffering from stab wounds.

Police say the woman's injuries are life threatening.

They are both being treated in hospital.

