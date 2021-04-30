Saskatoon police investigate whether off-duty officer attended children's 'freedom rally'

Saskatoon police say they are investigating whether an off-duty officer attended the so-called children’s “freedom rally” last weekend at Kiwanis Park.

In a statement to CTV News, police said the officer in question has not been to work since the event.

It said it’s reviewing evidence of who participated at the event and said any steps it takes as an employer will depend on the results of its Public Health and Police Act Investigation.

Police said the member has been asked to take steps to ensure the safety of its organization and the community during the investigation.

“All citizens are expected to follow the guidelines and restrictions of the Public Health Order,” the statement said.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) handed out 11 tickets to people who attended the kid-focused anti-COVID health measure event on Saturday.

The ticketing focused on “key participants” but SPS said the “level of enforcement” could increase in the future if the risk associated with COVID-19 transmission increases.

SPS said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be laid.