Saskatoon police investigating 2 suspicious deaths
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's assistance as it investigates two suspicious deaths from early Sunday morning.
Just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 22, while members of the Saskatoon Fire Department were battling a fire in the 600 block of Spadina Crescent West, a passerby approached firefighters and told them about a person laying on a ramp at a nearby skate park, police said in a news release.
Firefighters went to check and found an unresponsive man, police said. Life-saving efforts were performed but the man died and police believe foul play is involved, according to the news release.
Then at 3:30 a.m. police were called to a residence in the 1200 block of College Drive after the body of a woman was discovered, police said. The death is being treated as suspicious according to police.
Major Crimes as well as the Forensic Identification Section are investigating both incidents and no arrests have been made, police said.
Anyone with information on either of these cases is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
