Saskatoon police investigating a sudden death

Saskatoon police are investigating a sudden death in the 100 block of Avenue T South, police said.

According to a news release issued by Saskatoon police Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the sudden death at around 11:23 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said members of the major crime and forensic identification section continue to investigate the incident and that there is no risk to the general public.

Police said an update on the investigation will be provided upon conclusion.