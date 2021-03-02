A 49-year old man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed at a business in the 2200 block of Millar Avenue on Monday, Saskatoon police say.

Around 1:30 p.m., police were called to the business where it was reported that a woman had entered, had a verbal altercation with a staff member and then was seen physically assaulting the male staff member with a knife.

The female suspect then fled the scene, police say. The man was transported to hospital with a serious but non life-threatening injury.

She is described at five feet tall with dark hair. She was wearing a pink hoodie, black leggings, tan UGG-type boots, and a grey toque.