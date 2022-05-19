Saskatoon police investigating after reports of shots fired, man found dead behind apartment building

Saskatoon police are investigating after reports of two men being injured, shots fired and one person found dead.

Police say on Thursday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., they received a report of an injured man in the 100 block of Main Street East.

Shortly after, police received calls about shots being fired in the 700 block of Melrose Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a dead man behind an apartment building.

He was 29 years old.

Another man was transported to City Hospital.

Chloe Woytiuk is a resident of the apartment building and says she heard some “banging” late Thursday afternoon.

“I kind of just assumed it was the neighbours doing renovations because they've been doing that the last couple of weeks,” she said.

Later on, she heard people knocking on the apartment door next to hers and went out to check what all the commotion was about.

“I saw that there was a bunch of cops in the hallway," she said.

Around 4:45 p.m., Woytiuk says a police officer came to her door to ask questions.

Woytiuk says she and other residents were asked to remain in their apartments from roughly 6 p.m. until about 10:30 p.m. while police investigated.

“There was a streak of blood right outside the stairwell,” Woytiuk said. “It’s kind of freaky.”

“I’m just nervous to be out and about like walking around, I was really paranoid last night.”

Anne Brander is a long-time resident in the Nutana area, and told CTV News she saw more cops at Thursday’s scene than she has cumulitvely seen in her time living there.

“That's an everyday thing. In some neighborhoods,” Brander said. “It's tragic, it's disturbing, it's not shocking.”

Both injured men, aged 25 and 29, are being treated for their injuries, though police say their condition is unknown.

According to police, two men "of slim builds" were seen fleeing the area in dark clothing, one carrying a bag with a strap.

Police are asking residents in the area enclosed by Saskatchewan Crescent East, Victoria Avenue, Main Street, and the Idylwyld Drive Freeway who have security cameras to review their footage between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m..

Police say there is no risk to public safety.