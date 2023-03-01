Saskatoon police investigating after string of dumpster fires, some near residential buildings
Police are investigating after multiple commercial waste bins in Saskatoon's north end were hit by fire on Wednesday.
CTV News observed two dumpsters near apartment buildings that had been burned in the 100 and 200 blocks of Pinehouse Drive.
Also, three bins at the Lawson Heights recycling depot were burned and a bin in the 200 block of Lenore Drive also showed signs of fire.
City workers could be seen carting away one of the damaged bins shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
Dumpster fires also occured in the 300 block of Saguenay Drive and at a location on Columbia drive.
In response to a CTV News inquiry, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) confirmed it is investigating the fires.
SPS asked anyone aware of suspicious activity contact police.
With files from Dan Shingoose and Keenan Sorokan
--This is a developing story.
-
Former IWK CEO found guilty of fraud to appeal decision next weekThe former CEO of the IWK Health Centre who was found guilty of fraud last summer is due in court next week to appeal her conviction.
-
New land conservancy will help save B.C. island's precious 'popcorn bowl'A new conservancy on Saturna Island boosts the protection of B.C.'s rarest ecosystem, which shelters a rich variety of at-risk plants and animals.
-
'Quite concerning': Ambulance response times getting longer in WinnipegAmbulance response times have gone up in Winnipeg in recent years, according to the city’s fire and paramedic chief.
-
New $50M Civic Centre for Georgina approved by councilGeorgina’s council approved the replacement of its aging Civic Centre.
-
Sask. construction company ordered to pay $35K after employee electrocutedA construction company based in southwest Saskatchewan has been ordered to pay $35,000 after an employee was electrocuted while they were stabilizing trusses.
-
'We owe it to the players': Senators GM says players sent message for club to be buyers at trade deadlineAfter the Senators swept a two-game home series against the Detroit Red Wings and won 10 of their last 14 games, GM Pierre Dorion acquired defenceman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for three draft picks.
-
-
-
Ontario extends post-secondary tuition freeze for another yearOntario is extending a tuition freeze for public colleges and universities for a third year.