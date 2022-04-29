iHeartRadio

Saskatoon police investigating crash involving two motorcycles

The Saskatoon Police Service is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and two motorcycles at Lenore Drive and Cree Crescent.

The crash happened during lunch hour on Friday and the SPS Collision Analyst Unit is on the scene investigating, a news release said.

Police say there were injuries but didn't provide any other details. 

This is a developing story with more details to come..

