Saskatoon police investigating downtown stabbing
Multi-Skilled Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Keenan Sorokan
Police are investigating an altercation in downtown Saskatoon that resulted in a woman suffering life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called to the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South at roughly 5:50 p.m. yesterday where two women were fighting. One woman was stabbed and the suspect fled the area.
The 42-year-old injured woman was taken to hospital by Medavie Health Services where she is now being treated.
Members of the serious assault unit are investigating and attempting to find the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
