Saskatoon police investigating potential arson in Avenue D suite
CTV News Saskatoon
Staff
A Saskatoon fire investigator says a fire in a suite on Avenue D was intentionally set.
Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Avenue D South just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release.
The caller said they were unable to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, but it was quickly extinguished by arriving firefighters.
The building was evacuated following the sounding of the fire alarm, and no one was injured by the blaze, the fire department said.
A fire investigator who examined the scene said it appears someone put combustible materials on the stovetop and turned it on. They estimated the damage at about $20,000.
The investigation has been turned over to the Saskatoon Police Service.
