Saskatoon police investigating shooting

Police are investigating after a man showed up at a Saskatoon hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday.

Officers were called to St. Paul’s Hospital at roughly 2 a.m.

Wednesday. A 44-year-old man was seeking treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now trying to learn more about the events surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.