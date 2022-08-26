Saskatoon police investigating shooting in Pleasant Hill

Saskatoon police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

Police were called to the 100 block of Avenue M South with a report of a woman being shot outside a home at roughly 3:30 a.m. Friday.

When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old suffering from "what appeared to be" a non-life-threatening injury, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

The woman told officers people approached her, shot her and fled the scene.

Another officer on patrol in the area noticed a suspicious blue Pontiac Sunfire driving near the scene of the shooting. The car, which was reported stolen from North Battleford, was found a few minutes later abandoned in St. Paul's Place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPS or Crime Stoppers.