iHeartRadio

Saskatoon police investigating shooting in Pleasant Hill

image.jpg

Saskatoon police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

Police were called to the 100 block of Avenue M South with a report of a woman being shot outside a home at roughly 3:30 a.m. Friday.

When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old suffering from "what appeared to be" a non-life-threatening injury, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

The woman told officers people approached her, shot her and fled the scene.

Another officer on patrol in the area noticed a suspicious blue Pontiac Sunfire driving near the scene of the shooting. The car, which was reported stolen from North Battleford, was found a few minutes later abandoned in St. Paul's Place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPS or Crime Stoppers. 

12