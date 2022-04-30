iHeartRadio

Saskatoon police investigating single vehicle rollover

Saskatoon police are investigating a pickup truck that rolled onto its roof. (Source: Sasakatoon Police Service/Twitter)

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are investigating a single vehicle rollover that happened Friday evening.

The rollover was in the northbound lanes of Circle Driver near the 22nd Street overpass, a news release from SPS said.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

A social media post from SPS traffic unit says members were conducting an impaired driving investigation related to the crash.

