Saskatoon police investigating stabbing
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was stabbed Saturday morning.
A 38 year old man was stabbed, resulting in serious but non-life threatening injuries, in the 200 block of Avenue N South, according to a police news release.
The man was taken to hospital for his injuries and no arrests have been made.
SPS say the assailant was known to the man.
