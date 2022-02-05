iHeartRadio

Saskatoon police investigating stabbing

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was stabbed Saturday morning.

A 38 year old man was stabbed, resulting in serious but non-life threatening injuries, in the 200 block of Avenue N South, according to a police news release.

The man was taken to hospital for his injuries and no arrests have been made.

SPS say the assailant was known to the man.

