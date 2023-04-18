Saskatoon police investigating suspicious house fire
Saskatoon police are investigating after an overnight house fire was deemed suspicious.
Fire crews and police responded to a fire in the 900 block of Avenue J South just after 2 a.m., a Saskatoon Fire Department news release said.
Firefighters arriving on scene could see flames at the rear of the house, the news release said. The fire also spread to the garage.
Traffic restrictions were put in place and vehicles and foot traffic were asked to avoid the area. Those restrictions were lifted a few hours later, the Saskatoon police said.
The house was searched but was found to be vacant, the fire department said. By 4 a.m., the blaze was under control and handed over to a fire investigator.
By 5 a.m., the scene was turned over to a police arson investigator as it was deemed suspicious. Anyone with information or evidence related to the fire is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service.
The damage is estimated at $150,000.
