Saskatoon police are investigating the city's first confirmed homicide of the year.

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 200 block of Wakaw Place. Officers used a Taser on a 34-year-old man before taking him into custody, according to Saskatoon Police Service.

A 60-year-old woman was found dead in the home and a 65-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said in a news release. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim has been identifed by a close family friend who did not wish to be named as Debbie Hollman.

"She was just very selfless, she’s just such a great person. Super involved in her kid's lives. Always full of amazing ideas, recently just became a grandmother and that’s all she ever wanted so it’s very tragic," the friend said

"This is a tragedy that’s going to affect a lot of people.”

Early Wednesday morning, pylons could be seen set up around the home and investigators with flashlights searched the ground.

Later in the morning, police could be seen picking a knife and pair of glasses up off the street.

Police say the incident was not random and there is no threat to public safety.

