Saskatoon police issue warning after $100K stolen in grandparent scam

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is looking for a suspect after multiple reports of a family or grandparent emergency scam leading to around $100,000 in stolen cash.

SPS says the man they are looking for has been described as tall, slim, well-dressed with a medium to dark complexion, and clean-cut hair and facial hair.

“In each case, it was reported to investigators that victims handed over money to a man claiming to be a courier, bailiff, or bail bondsman,” an SPS news release said.

Police say that the suspect has requested payments in the $9,000 to $9,800 range and that the suspect often has personal details about the victim’s family or friends.

“While it has not been confirmed, investigators believe this personal information might have been accessed online. The SPS advises the public to ensure privacy settings on their social media profiles and posts, or their family members' profiles and posts, are set to private/stricter settings to help prevent this,” the news release said.

SPS also advises people to contact vulnerable family members and make them aware of the scam and what they can do to protect themselves.

These tips include:

Talk with relatives about the whereabouts of the family member or friend the suspect claims to be

Remember that legal entities will not request money via courier or post

Never give out family member’s names or information to unknown callers

Be cautious with urgent requests for money

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police.