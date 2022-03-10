Saskatoon police lay 23 gun charges following search of home
Digital News Supervisor CTV News Saskatoon
Josh Lynn
Police have charged three men after executing a search warrant at a Saskatoon home.
On Friday, around 10:45 p.m., officers searched a home on Bushe Place, near Forrester Road, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.
Three men were arrested, aged 34, 33 and 32, without incident, SPS said.
According to police, the following items were seized in the search:
- One sawed off shotgun with ammunition
- One pistol grip shotgun with extended magazine tube and ammunition
- One air rifle
- Two air pistols
- Bear spray
- One bow with arrows
- Multiple gun parts and pieces
- Miscellaneous rounds of ammunition
- Multiple swords, daggers and knives
The men face a total of 23 gun-related charges, SPS said.
