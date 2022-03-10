iHeartRadio

Saskatoon police lay 23 gun charges following search of home

A photo shows weapons Saskatoon Police Service said were seized on March 4, 2022. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Police have charged three men after executing a search warrant at a Saskatoon home.

On Friday, around 10:45 p.m., officers searched a home on Bushe Place, near Forrester Road, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

Three men were arrested, aged 34, 33 and 32, without incident, SPS said.

According to police, the following items were seized in the search:

  • One sawed off shotgun with ammunition
  • One pistol grip shotgun with extended magazine tube and ammunition
  • One air rifle
  • Two air pistols
  • Bear spray
  • One bow with arrows
  • Multiple gun parts and pieces
  • Miscellaneous rounds of ammunition
  • Multiple swords, daggers and knives

The men face a total of 23 gun-related charges, SPS said.

12