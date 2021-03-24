Saskatoon police lay charges in 4th homicide of 2021
Saskatoon police say they are investigating the city’s fourth homicide of the year.
Shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 200 block of Avenue D North for a disturbance in which someone had been hurt.
A 36-year-old man was transported to hospital and died of his injuries, police said in a news release.
Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, members of the Guns and Gangs Unit arrested a 40-year-old male suspect.
Charges are pending as the investigation continues.