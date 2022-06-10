Saskatoon police lay dozens of charges in catalytic converter theft investigation

Nine people have been charged following a Saskatoon police investigation into catalytic converter thefts.

With the support of SGI, the investigation was launched in March 2022 after a rise in catalytic converters thefts, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release,

In March and April, eight people were arrested in separate events, SPS said.

The eight people collectively face 43 charges including theft of catalytic converters, possession of break and enter tools, mischief under $5000 and possession of stolen property.

As part of the investigation, search warrants were executed on May 19 at a home in the 600 block of Central Avenue and another at a business in the 2000 block of 60th Street West.

Attempts by CTV News to contact the business at the address, Adam's Active Auto Wrecking, have been unsuccessful.

"As a result, a 30-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime," SPS said.

According to police, the searches resulted in the seizure of 66 catalytic converters, financial documents, and electronic equipment.

A 30-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Four other warrants were also executed on behalf of other agencies during the course of the investigation.

--More details to come.