Saskatoon police lay further charges against Dawn Walker
A Saskatoon woman who has been charged after faking her death and that of her son is facing further charges.
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said Dawn Walker appeared at their station Tuesday and has been arrested and charged with procurement to be made and possess identity documents, forging a passport, providing a false statement in relation to a passport, possession of a forged passport, possession of forged documents, identity theft and identity fraud.
She has also been charged in the U.S. with a felony count of aggravated identify theft and a misdemeanour identity theft charge.
Walker and her son were found in Oregon City in August after being reported missing a few weeks earlier.
SPS charged her with abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief at the time.
Walker is expected in court on November 21.
