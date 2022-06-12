Saskatoon police lay impaired driving charge after crash injures child

Saskatoon police have charged a 31-year-old man after an investigation into a crash with a pedestrian.

On Saturday around 7:20 p.m., a truck travelling westbound on 21st Street West struck a five-year-old boy between Avenue K and Avenue L South, according to a news release.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is expected to recover, police say.

The man has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm and exceeding the legal alcohol limit causing bodily harm.

The scene has been cleared and is open to traffic.