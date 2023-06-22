Saskatoon police lay more assault charges in connection to private Christian school

Saskatoon police have charged another person in connection with a private Saskatoon school.

John Olubobokun, 63, faces 12 counts of assault with a weapon, police said.

Olubobokun turned himself in to the police, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

“In 2021 and 2022, several reports were made to police with allegations of assault occurring historically. The victims and accused were known to one another through their affiliation with the Saskatoon faith-based institution,” the release said.

Former Legacy Christian Academy students went to the police in 2021 and 2022, alleging they were subject to physical abuse at the school. The investigation was later turned over to the Crown Prosecutor.

In August 2022, former students launched a $25 million class-action lawsuit against staff members at the school and the affiliated Mile Two Church.

Olubobokun is listed in the civil suit as the director of the school from 2003 to 2009, and a staff member of Mile Two Church from 1998 to 2009.

Speaking with CTV News last year, former students alleged spankings with a wooden paddle were routine at the school.

Olubobokun appeared in provincial court on Thursday and was released on conditions. More than a dozen former students and family members were in court to watch the proceedings.

"What we went through was extreme and it was vicious and there's a lot of people behind it, so we're standing up now to tell our stories," said Jennifer Beaudry, who attended the school while Olubobokun was on staff.

Caitlin Erickson, a former student who helped launch the class action lawsuit, said these additional charges feel like vindication for their effort.

"This is serious. This isn't going away, and we have been saying that since we came forward. A lot of people shared their stories, but the criminal charges add that extra layer of validity to what everyone has been saying."

Former principal Duff Friesen, 65, was also charged with 11 counts of assault in the case. He has been released on conditions.

In February, former school athletic director Aaron Benneweis, 46, was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor while in a position of trust or authority.

-With files from John Flatters