Saskatoon police lay murder charge in 25-year-old woman's death
Saskatoon police say a 25-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred on Feb. 20.
Police responded to the 2700 block of Main Street East and found two people suffering from stab wounds, according to a news release.
A 25-year-old woman, identified as Emily Sanche, died of her injuries on March 16. A 25-year-old man was also hurt.
According to her obituary, Sanche had nearly completed her first year of her Master of Counselling Psychology degree through the University of Lethbridge. She had an interest in the management of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and planned to include it in her future practice.
"To know Emily was to love her: she was always ready with a smile or a laugh, and people were drawn to her open, loving, and gentle spirit. We will always remember the joy she brought to her family and so many others over her short time with us," the obituary reads.
The accused, who knew Sanche, was previously charged with aggravated assault; police upgraded the charge following her death.
He is set to appear in provincial court on Tuesday.
