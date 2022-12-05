Saskatoon police lay murder charge in lethal shooting
The Saskatoon police have laid a charge of second-degree murder on one of the persons of interest in a Dec. 1 shooting.
Zennen Thomas, 18, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder and has not yet been located by the police, according to a news release.
The police were flagged down by people in a minivan in the area of 21st Street West and Avenue W South around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. They found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead in hospital.
The police advise members of the public not to approach Thomas and to call the police if they see him.
Two other persons of interest are still being sought by investigators — Reagan Opoonechaw, 31, and Kasseigh Opoonechaw, 24.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.
