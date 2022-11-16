Saskatoon police lay murder charge in suspicious death

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) have arrested and charged a 25-year-old man in connection with a suspicious death that happened Tuesday in the 100 block of Avenue P South.

The suspect is facing second degree murder charges in the death of Nykera Brown, 20.

Officers were called to a home in the area around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday where Brown’s body was found.

At the time, SPS said they had detained a man and woman for questioning and there was no danger to the public.

SPS said the two were known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.