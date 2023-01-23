Saskatoon police lay organized crime charges in seniors scam
Three Quebec men previously charged with fraud-related offences are now facing organized crime-related charges.
Saskatoon Police Service's Economic Crime Section charged Ahmad Ebad Ebadi and Sofyane Elgamal, 25, from Quebec with committing an indictable offence for the benefit of a criminal organization. Cedric Boivin Oligny, 26, was also charged with recruiting for a criminal organization.
All three men involved are also facing two additional charges of Fraud Over $5,000. The investigation is ongoing.
On Jan. 10, Ebadi, was arrested and charged in the 400 block of Nelson Road.
The following day, Elgamal and Oligny were arrested just before 11 p.m. after police spotted a vehicle of interest in the 800 block of 22nd Street West.
Police remind anyone who has had a suspicious phone call to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. Those who have been the victim of fraud can contact the police to report it.
Saskatoon police are holding a media availability at 2:30 p.m. Monday to provide more details about the investigation.
--This is a developing story. More details to come.
