Saskatoon police locate inmate who went missing from healing lodge

Saskatoon police have apprehended a woman who went missing from a healing lodge in southern Saskatchewan.

SPS located Anna Rose Cook on Monday around 7 p.m., according to a Correctional Service Canada (CSC) news release.

Cook went missing from the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge last week, a multi-level security facility located about 410 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

She had been serving a two-year sentence for a number of charges including fleeing from police, theft and property crimes, according to CSC.

CSC said it is investigating the incident.