Saskatoon police look to return items stolen in the Holliston and Nutana Park neighborhoods

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are looking for the owners of items stolen from vehicles in the Holliston and Nutana Park neighbourhoods.

Officers caught two youths in possession of several stolen items, according to an SPS Facebook post.

“While apologetic and forthcoming with police, the duo couldn’t recall what articles were taken from which vehicles and as a result the property was seized,” police explained.

Anyone who may be looking for their lost items have been asked to contact police.