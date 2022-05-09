iHeartRadio

Saskatoon police looking for man, 63, who may be in vulnerable state

Michael Poorman was last seen leaving his home in the 700 block of Labine Court on May 6. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help finding a 63-year-old man.

Michael Poorman was last seen leaving his home in the 700 block of Labine Court on May 6, police said in a news release.

There is concern for Poorman's well-being as he may be in a vulnerable state, police say. He is known to frequent the downtown area.

Poorman is described as six-foot-three and 119 pounds with tattoos of an anchor on his right forearm and a crown on his left forearm.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, dark hoodie and dark pants.

