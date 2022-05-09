Saskatoon police looking for man, 63, who may be in vulnerable state
Web Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Jonathan Charlton
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help finding a 63-year-old man.
Michael Poorman was last seen leaving his home in the 700 block of Labine Court on May 6, police said in a news release.
There is concern for Poorman's well-being as he may be in a vulnerable state, police say. He is known to frequent the downtown area.
Poorman is described as six-foot-three and 119 pounds with tattoos of an anchor on his right forearm and a crown on his left forearm.
He was last seen wearing a black hat, dark hoodie and dark pants.
