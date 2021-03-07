Saskatoon police are looking for a woman following a stabbing in the city’s Mount Royal neighbourhood.

At around 5:45 p.m. on March 6 police were called to a home in the 200 block of Avenue S North for reports of a woman who assaulted another woman with a knife, police said in a news release.

A 35-year-old victim was taken to hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The female suspect fled the scene according to police and officers have not yet been given a reliable description of the suspect, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.