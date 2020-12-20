Two women ages 23 and 36 are in custody following a call about an alleged impaired driver in a stolen vehicle Saturday night in Saskatoon.

At around 8:26 p.m. police were called about a possible impaired driver involved in a hit and run with another vehicle near Avenue T and 30th Street West, police said in a news release.

Saskatoon police officers located a vehicle stuck in a snowbank in the alley of Howell Avenue and police said the driver refused to shift the vehicle into park, allegedly keeping her foot on the accelerator while stuck.

The 36-year-old driver was eventually taken into custody with the help of a police dog unit. She was treated for a minor dog-bite injury, police said.

A 23-year-old passenger was taken into custody without incident. She had numerous warrants outstanding for break and enter and breach of undertaking, police said.

The driver is facing impaired driving charges, theft of a vehicle over $5,000, hit and run and impersonation, police said.