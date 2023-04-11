Saskatoon police make arrest in parking lot confrontation caught on video

Saskatoon police have arrested a man in conection with a confrontation at SaskTel Centre that was caught on camera and widely shared online.

The incident occured following the April 2 playoff matchup between the Saskatoon Blades and the Regina Pats.

The 63-year-old man turned himself in at police headquarters, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Police say the man allegedly assualted an 18-year-old around 6:45 that evening.

Apparent video of the incident shows a man grabbing a baton from a parking attendent and throwing it. He then is seen kicking another member of the parking staff.

In an April 3 statement, SPS told CTV News that police were aware of "video circulating on social media showing a physical confrontation."

In its udpate on the investigation sent on Tuesday, SPS said investigators had "obtained and verified" the video.

The man is charged with assault.