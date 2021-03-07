Saskatoon police arrested a suspected impaired driver Friday night following a hit and run.

In a tweet Saskatoon Police Service traffic unit posted a picture showing a heavily damaged pickup truck. Police said an impaired driver hit the parked pickup truck in an eastside residential neighbourhood and then fled.

The driver was located a short distance away, arrested and charged, police said. No one was injured according to police.

