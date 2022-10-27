Saskatoon police negotiators called to standoff on Avenue Q

Saskatoon police were involved in a standoff on the 100 block of Avenue Q South Thursday evening.

Traffic was restricted in the area, as the guns and gangs unit, tactical support unit and crisis negotiators were called to the scene, police said in a press release. There were about seven police vehicles on scene, including the armoured vehicle.

Around 5 p.m. police used a large metal bar to break the windows and flew a drone into the house.

Using a loud speaker they announced they had a warrant and asked people to leave the residence.

Police said the incident was connected to a police-involved shooting that took place in the 1300 block of Avenue E North around the same time.