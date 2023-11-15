iHeartRadio

Saskatoon police officer assaulted


Saskatoon Police Service headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)

According to a news release, around 8:30 p.m. a 31-year-old man tried to leave a room at police headquarters where he was appearing before a justice of the peace.

Police say the man "aggressively" advanced towards an officer and struck him in the face.

The officer sustained a minor injury as a result, police say.

The man was charged with assaulting a police officer.

