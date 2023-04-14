Saskatoon police officer injured following tussle over unstamped cigarettes
A Saskatoon police officer was injured following a traffic stop tussle over unstamped cigarettes, the police say.
Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday an officer pulled over a vehicle around Avenue C North and Circle Drive after seeing the driver without a seat belt on, a police news release says.
The police said the driver “immediately became confrontational” when the officer approached.
The officer saw unstamped tobacco products on the passenger seat, and the police said the driver tried to hide them when asked to turn them over. This led the officer to try to remove the driver from the vehicle, and he was injured in the ensuing struggle, the police said.
Other officers arrived shortly after and helped with the arrest.
Police said a 36-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with obstruction and issued tickets for failing to wear a seatbelt and possessing unstamped tobacco products, the police said.
