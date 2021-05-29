Saskatoon Police place traffic restrictions around area of a 'high risk warrant'

UPDATE: The traffic restrictions have been lifted. Police did not provide any further information about the incident.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is at the scene of a 'high risk warrant' at a location on the 900 block of Kingsmere Blvd.

In a news release, SPS said members of the patrol division, traffic section, tactical support unit and crisis negotiator teamare at the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as resections are in place for foot and vehicle traffic.

The traffic restrictions have now been lifted. Police would like to thank the public for their cooperation.