Saskatoon police plan river search as 7th person is charged in woman's presumed death

Saskatoon police have made another arrest in the presumed homicide of a missing woman.

Thomas Richard Sutherland, 42, was arrested at a correctional facility in Saskatoon on Wednesday, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

He is charged with unlawful confinement and aggravated assault. He is the seventh person charged in her presumed death.

Cheyann Peeteetuce and Robert James Thomas have been charged with first-degree murder in Gallagher’s disappearance.

Four others have been charged with offering an indignity to human remains including John Wayne Sanderson, Ernest Whitehead, Roderick William Sutherland and Jessica Sutherland.

Gallagher was reported missing in September 2020. Police began treating her case as a homicide in January 2021.

SPS said there could be further arrests as the investigation continues.

SEARCH FOR GALLAGHER

SPS also released details about a search for Gallagher’s remains, which will take place along the South Saskatchewan River in the St. Louis area starting Thursday.

Search and rescue personnel, members of Provincial Protective Services, K9 teams and members from the Calgary Police Service are helping in the search.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area during the search.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to contact SPS or Crime Stoppers.