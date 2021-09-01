iHeartRadio

Saskatoon police plane finds missing 3-year-old in forest

(File photo)

The Saskatoon police Air Support Unit rescued a naked three-year-old in a forest Tuesday night, it said in a Twitter post.

The child had been missing for more than an hour in the bush near Rosthern when the RCMP called for help.

Saskatoon police say their plane found the child within 30 minutes and 1.5 km from home.

