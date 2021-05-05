Saskatoon police release audio recording of call from missing woman's phone

Hoping for a break in the investigation into the disappearance of Megan Gallagher, Saskatoon police have released a recorded phone call.

Gallagher, 30, was last seen in mid-September. In January, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said the search for Gallagher was now considered a homicide investigation.

At the time of the update, police shared a video of Gallagher captured inside a convenience store in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive around 6:00 a.m. on Sep. 20.

On Tuesday, SPS released an audio recording of a call made from Gallagher's phone after she went missing.

"Investigators have come in to an audio clip of a telephone call that was made from Megan's smartphone in the early morning hours of September, the 21st 2020," Staff Sgt. Grant Obst said.

"This would be the morning after, Megan had contact with any other person."

In the call, which can be listened to using the player above, a woman's voice can be heard calling for a taxi.

"This voice has been confirmed, not to be Megan's also briefly here, a male voice to our calling at 3:33 a.m. in the morning for a cab to pick them up in the 700 block of Weldon Avenue," Obst said during a Zoom media conference..

According to Obst, the pair were picked up by the cab and taken to an apartment at 120 Avenue P South.

Obst asked anyone who recognizes either voice call police at 306-975-8300 and ask to speak to a major crimes investigator.

In December, Gallagher’s family started an awareness campaign in hopes of uncovering information about her disappearance.

The campaign included hanging posters in the city and space on a digital billboard located at the intersection of Idylwyld Drive and 22nd Street.

