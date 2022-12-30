Saskatoon police release name of 13th homicide victim
CTV News Saskatoon
Staff
The Saskatoon Police Service is releasing the name of a man found dead in an alleyway off of Avenue C in hopes that someone will call in with information.
Randy Jack Gunn, 50, was found dead in the north alley of the 300 block of 20th Street West on the afternoon of Dec. 21.
Police consider it the 13th homicide of the year.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.
