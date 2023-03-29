Saskatoon police release video of 3 people placing 'large container' in dumpster where body was found

Saskatoon Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals they believe are connected to a suspicious death.

Three people were observed in the 2300 block of 17 Street West placing a "large container" in a dumpster around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to an SPS news release.

Later that night, police said the body of Aaron Gamble, 54, was found inside.

In the hope of generating leads in the investigation, police took the unusual step of releasing a video of the individuals approaching the dumpster where Gamble was found.

The video can be viewed using the player above.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.