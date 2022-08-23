Saskatoon police renewing call for help one year after homicide

One year after a homicide investigation began, Saskatoon Police Service is renewing its call to the public for help.

On Aug. 22, 2021, firefighters were battling an early morning blaze in the 600 block of Spadina Crescent West when a passerby reported an unresponsive man in the area. Personnel on the scene attempted to revive him, but they were unsuccessful.

An autopsy later confirmed the man to be 39-year-old Kelly Dean Quewezance, the victim of a homicide.

A news release from police says the investigation continues. Anyone with information believed to be relevant have been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.