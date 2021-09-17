Saskatoon police request public's help in fatal crash investigation

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are requesting help in the investigation into a fatal crash that happened on Aug. 31 at the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 5.

Investigators are looking to speak with the driver and/or occupants of a truck that was pulling a trailer and was stopped in the westbound left turn lane of Highway 5 when the crash occurred, police said in a news release.

SPS says the truck was not involved in the crash but the driver may have witnessed it and might be able to provide investigators with important information.

The driver is being asked to contact police at 306-975-8300.

The crash involved a semi-trailer and a car, the 22-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.