Saskatoon police respond as St. Thomas More College evacuated

The University of Saskatchewan issued an evacuation order for St. Thomas More College on Monday afternoon.

No details have been released but there was a heavy police presence on campus around 4 p.m.

Police were directing traffic away from the area. Police said on Twitter that they were conducting an investigation in the 1400 block of College Drive.

"Members of the public are advised to find an alternate route through the area," police said.

An alert from the University of Saskatchewan told students to leave immediately and to go in groups to ensure everyone was able to get out.